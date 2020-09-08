Healthpeak Properties™ to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its CEO, Tom Herzog, will present at the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. To access the webcast, visit https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/realestate2020/41207297609.cfm, or you can find the webcast details on our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

Contact

Barbat Rodgers

Senior Director – Investor Relations

(949) 407-0400

