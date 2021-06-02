Healthpeak Properties to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

DENVER, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its CEO, Tom Herzog, along with other members of its senior management team, will present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 and is accessible to registered REITweek participants. Registration is complimentary and may be completed via this link: https://reit.cventevents.com/event/9ac7b1ee-9a29-4267-90e9-9084f918d0f0/summary

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns

Vice President – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

720-428-5400

