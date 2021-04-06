Healthpeak Properties® to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 4124691. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.healthpeak.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through May 5, 2022, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through May 19, 2021 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10153846.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com .

