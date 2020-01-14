Healthpeak Properties™ to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. PEAK will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (international). The conference ID number is 5416031. You may also access the conference call via webcast at www.healthpeak.com under Investor Relations. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through February 12, 2021, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through February 27, 2020 by calling (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering conference ID number 10137451.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

