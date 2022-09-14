Healthpilot Named Best Disruptor Finalist in the 2022 Excell Advisor Tech Awards

Voting open through today

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpilot Technologies, LLC, the digital platform that solved the complexities of enrolling in a Medicare plan, announced today that their next-level technology to provide the best Medicare plan recommendation for a customer's needs, has been named a Best Disruptor finalist in the in the second annual Excell Advisor Tech Awards presented by Cetera.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our platform that transforms how people enroll in a Medicare plan," said Dave Francis, CEO and co-founder of Healthpilot. "We believe better healthcare starts with better coverage. Better coverage starts with the right plan. Healthpilot modernized the Medicare enrollment process with next-level technology and an intuitive user interface, giving customers the confidence and comfort to enroll in that right plan."

The Excell Advisor Tech Awards presented by Cetera recognizes the best technology solutions that focus on helping advisors improve client service, save time or solve industry problems. The winners include new products, major product updates, added service offerings, and new features that have rolled out in the last 12 months. The awards program, which is open to Carson Group vendors, recognizes achievement in three areas:

Best in Show

The Best in Show winner is making a profound difference in the profession by improving the advisor or client experience with the best overall technology addition in financial services.

Best Value

The Best in Value winner is proving their value in the industry by making processes more efficient for advisors, which saves them money and, most importantly, time.

Best Disruptor

The Best Disruptor winner provides game-changing technology that leaves its mark on the profession by solving a problem that's existed for centuries – or solving a problem we didn't even know existed.

"We know that having access to cutting-edge technology is critical to advisors who are tasked with helping clients navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape. This year's nominees are positively impacting the industry and providing solutions that improve both the advisor and client experience," said Nimesh Patel, Chief Technology Officers, Carson Group. "These companies represent innovators and disrupters in the fintech industry, and we are pleased to honor their achievements."

Finalists for each category were selected by a panel of judges. Winners for each category are determined by public vote which is open through today, September 14. Voters must be registered for the 2022 Excell Conference to cast their vote. Conference attendees can vote two ways, either via the online Attendee Hub or within the Excell App.

Carson Group will announce the award winners tomorrow, September 15, during the 2022 Excell Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those not in attendance can follow conference happenings, include the award announcements, on Twitter via @CarsonGroupLLC and #Excell.

About Healthpilot Technologies, LLC

Healthpilot transformed the Medicare enrollment process so that every customer can find and enroll in the right insurance plan for their health and financial needs. Launched in 2021, Healthpilot uses proprietary AI-technology to provide tens of millions of Americans more control over their healthcare needs by delivering an unbiased, data-driven Medicare plan recommendation from well-known national carriers. In as little as 15 minutes, Healthpilot delivers a tailored Medicare plan recommendation alongside a dramatically better enrollment experience that's supported by an intuitive user interface. Customers can then enroll online at their convenience, all without leaving Healthpilot. Users who switch to a Healthpilot-recommended plan usually save an average of over $500 per year in out-of-pocket expenses, compared to their current plan, and can then expect yearly updates to ensure their coverage is still optimized to their needs. Healthpilot is free, safe, and secure. To learn more about Healthpilot, visit www.healthpilot.com.

About Carson Group

Carson serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms–and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

