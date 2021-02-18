healthPrecision Announces New York City Administration For Children's Services Selects The COVID-19 Medical Brain For 24/7 Employee Support During COVID-19

The app, available on Apple and Android devices, communicates with users in easy-to-understand, conversational language. It is available continuously and responds in real-time.

The Medical Brain meets strict data privacy and confidentiality standards to help employees monitor symptoms, potential exposure and test results so they can be safe in serving communities and provide essential services. A badge is issued for safe facility access.

These capabilities are especially important for the thousands of mission-driven ACS employees who work tirelessly with children and families in their homes and communities.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, healthPrecision has been deeply invested in using our advanced AI applications to keep people safe now and in the long term," said Eyal Ephrat, MD, CEO and cofounder of healthPrecision. "We are thrilled to partner with ACS to protect some of the most essential workers right here in New York City: the public servants who are risking their own health - and their families' health - to care for vulnerable infants, children, and youth who need extra support during this trying time."

"The health and safety of staff, and the children and families we serve, is our top priority and we've continued to put protocols in place to help our staff carry out their mission safely during the pandemic. The launch of the new COVID-19 Medical Brain app is just one more way we're working to protect and support ACS staff during this challenging time," said Commissioner David A. Hansell.

About New York Administration for Children's Services

The Administration for Children's Services (ACS) protects and promotes the safety and wellbeing of New York City's children and families by providing child welfare, juvenile justice, and early care and education services. ACS seeks to recruit Youth Development Specialists (YDS) to provide safe and secure supervision and care to at-risk youth who are placed in secure juvenile detention by the court.

About healthPrecision: healthPrecision is committed to breakthrough changes in healthcare and population well-being through innovative technology that helps people improve their health long-term. healthPrecision's team of 70+ physicians and nurses, data science specialists, and medical engineers combine their skills to create leading decision support systems for the industry and serve our healthcare heroes in the midst of this crisis.

For more information contact healthPrecision at:

[email protected]

772-486-5868

Visit healthPrecision's website to learn about their Medical Brain.

https://medicalbrain.com

ACS

[email protected]

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/acs/index.page

Contact:

[email protected]

