HealthSource Has Santa’s Back

HealthSource, America's largest network of chiropractic, massage, sports therapy and progressive rehabilitation clinics, wants to give back to these unsung heroes. Participating HealthSource clinics from coast-to-coast will offer Santa Helpers - anyone dressing up as old Saint Nick – Free Exam & X-Rays now thru January 3, 2020. To take advantage of this offer, Santa Helpers should go to healthsourcechiro.com to find their local clinic, then contact the clinic to schedule a Free Exam & X-Ray Santa Helper Special.

"Santa helpers deal with serious stress to the spine every day," said Dr. Tomshack, founder and CEO of HealthSource. "Sitting for hours, combined with awkward lifting and balancing of children, can lead to spinal injuries. To help prevent these injuries, Santa should take regular breaks to get up and stretch, while leaving the lifting to another elf."

SANTA HELPER FACTS FROM THE INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL OF SHOPPING CENTERS

500,000 - Number of People Seasonally Employed as Santa in the United States $30 per hour - Average Pay for Santa Helpers 10 hours - Average Work Day at a Shopping Center for Santa Helpers 150 - Average Number of Children Shopping Center Santa Helpers will Meet Each Day 100 lbs. - Average Weight of a Santa Claus Outfit $500 - Average Cost of a Quality Santa Claus Outfit

About HealthSource

HealthSource is America's Chiropractor, with clinics from coast-to-coast. Our doctors make the difference by providing personalized care based on comprehensive exams with x-rays. The goal is to determine the root cause of the pain, followed by a treatment approach to help patients get back to doing what they love – like running and cycling, golfing and gardening, or just spending time with family and friends. In addition to chiropractic treatment, HealthSource offers massage, progressive rehab, sports therapy, wellness, spinal decompression treatment and nutritional supplement products. HealthSource was founded by Dr. Chris Tomshack as a franchise network in 2006. For more information about HealthSource, visit www.healthsourcechiro.com .

