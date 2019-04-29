HealthSource Salutes Military with Free Care

Access to non-prescription treatment for chronic pain for those who served to protect our country is a growing mission at the VA and with many representatives in congress. Muscular and skeletal combat injuries are very common, with pain medication the most employed treatment method. This can lead to opioid addiction. Veterans are at triple the risk of overdose because they can get opioid prescriptions from the VA and Medicare Part D health coverage according to a recent study published in the March 12, 2019 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine .

Chiropractic, along with physical rehab and massage, are non-opioid pathways for treating chronic back and neck pain. In 2002 President George Bush singed Public Law 107-135 guaranteeing chiropractic and rehab treatment for all eligible VA patients. However, many veterans do not know this service is available to them, even though it's included in their Medical Benefits Package.

Retired Staff Sergeant Shilo Harris, who survived an IED attack in Iraq and endured more than 80 surgeries as a result of his injuries, believes more veterans should explore non-prescription options for pain management, particularly chiropractic. He is a national speaker and author about his journey back from his combat injuries. Shilo also supports the Patriot Project, a grassroots movement to provide free chiropractic care to veterans with service-related disabilities and active duty service members.

"It's easy to lose yourself in prescription drugs," said Harris. "Chiropractic and other non-prescription rehabilitation methods can really make a difference, but awareness among military service men and women to these treatment options is low."

HealthSource doctors have agreed to volunteer their services for active duty service members and veterans in May to bring awareness to the effectiveness of non-prescription treatments for pain. This is particularly important in areas where the VA doesn't offer these services, which includes 82 VA Medical Centers – more than half of the system.

"It's very rewarding to give back to those who have defended our country," said Dr. Tomshack, founder and CEO of HealthSource. "Teams at our clinics are glad to donate their time and treatment costs to bring these men and women back to doing what they love."

