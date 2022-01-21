HEALTHSTAR COMES THROUGH FOR CMO WITH COVID-19 TEST PACKAGING MACHINERY

When a large BFS contract packager needed machinery for COVID-19 testing kits, HealthStar was ready. Tweet this

When a large custom blow/fill/seal (BFS) contract packager approached HealthStar to provide machinery for COVID-19 testing kits, HealthStar was ready.

HealthStar's quick response proved to be the solution for this project. The large BFS OEMs can take 14 to 18 months to deliver a machine. HealthStar can rebuild the same machine from the base up for a fraction of the cost of new machinery with significantly shorter lead times. Sometimes it takes creative solutions to accomplish timely solutions



HealthStar was founded in 1983. The company has been a global buyer, reseller, and rebuilder of previously owned BFS equipment since 1987. Also supplying used and new product processing and packaging machinery. Its clients are among the largest, most successful BFS operators in the world.

