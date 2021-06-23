HealthTap Announces Sean Mehra as Chief Executive Officer

"It has been an incredible experience leading HealthTap as we've completed a pivot to focus on US-based virtual primary healthcare exclusively, while navigating unprecedented times in history and in healthcare," Gossman said. "HealthTap is in a strong position, and I am excited to continue my involvement with the company and support Sean as he leads HealthTap into its next phase of growth."

In the past 12 months, HealthTap has expanded its consumer offering to fulfill its mission of putting an affordable, quality personal care physician at every American's fingertips, with or without insurance. In March 2020, during the highly uncertain early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company offered free virtual healthcare visits to anyone in the United States. A year later, HealthTap expanded its offering to include ongoing virtual primary care, in addition to its urgent care service, to better serve the 82 million Americans who lack a primary care physician. Each month, HealthTap serves a growing customer base of 2 million consumers seeking doctor answers who could be best served by establishing an ongoing relationship with a virtual primary care physician. Already 15% of HealthTap's virtual visits take place in its virtual primary care clinic, where its physicians establish long-term doctor-patient relationships.

"I am tremendously grateful to Bill Gossman for his partnership over the years and look forward to working with him in a new capacity," said Mehra. "As a driver of our product, strategy, and commercialization efforts since the company's inception, I intimately understand the uniquely powerful suite of technology and operational capabilities we've developed. The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed widespread consumer adoption of virtual care and highlighted the unmet need for improved access to primary care, independent of a major insurance provider or employer benefits. As consumers continue to embrace telehealth for its convenience and affordability, that demand will continue to grow for decades to come."

Mehra holds an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. (with Distinction) in Biomedical Engineering from Yale University. Prior to HealthTap, he was a serial technology entrepreneur with successful exits.

HealthTap is a virtual-first, affordable urgent- and primary-care clinic, providing top-quality physician care nationwide to Americans with or without insurance. Our proprietary, easy-to-use, and innovative apps and electronic medical record apply Silicon Valley standards to effectively engage consumers and doctors online to increase the equity, accessibility, and efficiency of ongoing medical care for consumers, providers, employers, and payers. In addition, with HealthTap, businesses can offer virtual primary care to employees for less than the cost of free coffee. HealthTap's US-based board-certified physicians are available throughout North America. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.

