HealthTrackRx Program Provides Physician Support for Safe Opioid Prescribing

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx®, a clinical solutions company that assists healthcare providers with monitoring patients on prescription opioids, has now enrolled more than 30,000 patients in their GuideMed® program. In addition, early program data shows an average 40 percent decrease in inappropriate medication use among those patients enrolled in the program.

GuideMed is an onsite service that serves healthcare systems and clinicians with the staff, tools and software needed to support the appropriate prescribing and use of opioids in chronic pain patients. The GuideMed monitoring program provides physicians the information they need to ensure patients are taking their medications as prescribed, not receiving any other potentially harmful medications and detecting any early signs of opioid or other substance misuse. Early detection of misuse enables a physician to intervene and take appropriate actions to help prevent a patient from moving down the path of addiction and drug abuse.

"HealthTrackRx is committed to helping solve the opioid and prescription drug misuse crisis we have in the United States," said Doug Brenner, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of HealthTrackRx. "We know that healthcare systems are struggling to balance caring for patients with chronic pain, with safely prescribing opioid medications while also meeting state and federal prescribing guidelines. GuideMed was designed to reduce the burden associated with achieving that balance. We are excited about the early results of the program and its potential to help turn-the-tide of the opioid crisis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and most states have issued guidelines to govern how opioids are prescribed and urge practitioners to closely monitor their patients. The GuideMed program provides trained staff to help complete patient monitoring tasks including administering opioid risk assessments, checking state prescription monitoring databases and ensuring laboratory tests are completed. Using the monitoring information, the program's proprietary software provides detailed reports, so healthcare practitioners can make well-informed decisions.

HealthTrackRx is currently finalizing a detailed clinical review of program data and anticipates publishing the results in mid to late 2019. For more information about the GuideMed program, or HealthTrackRx visit www.GuideMed.com.

HealthTrackRx® is an integrated clinical solutions company that helps clinicians with appropriate medication prescribing and monitoring. The company provides cost-effective programs, testing and data analytics to support appropriate opioid and antibiotic stewardship. For more information visit www.healthtrackrx.com.

