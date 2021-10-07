HealthVerity awarded CDC contract for real-world healthcare data to advance COVID-19 response

HealthVerity is assembling the largest, fully interoperable COVID-19 data asset ever acquired by the CDC Tweet this

"HealthVerity is proud to support the CDC in leveraging strategic data assets on its quest to understand the broad impact of COVID-19 on patients, healthcare systems, and communities," said Andrew Kress, CEO at HealthVerity. "We are pleased that our expertise in patient identity resolution and privacy management combined with the broad cross-sectional healthcare and consumer data we manage on behalf of our data partners uniquely enables us to deliver a level of dimensionality for evidence generation that is critical to this major public health endeavor."

In addition to COVID-19, the agreement provides the CDC with access to timely and comprehensive data on other key therapeutic areas such as viral hepatitis and HIV and the impact on key demographic groups, all in a privacy-protected, HIPAA-compliant manner.

HealthVerity has a history of serving key governmental health agencies to support public health initiatives. Most recently, HealthVerity supported the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for a groundbreaking study of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in February 2021, announced a research contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support COVID-19 clinical study and treatment opportunities in June 2020 and was awarded a PPRL contract for COVID-19 vaccine data with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in November 2020.

