HealthVerity sets a new standard in patient identity resolution with the industry's first real-time de-identification and matching solution

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, today released a first-of-its-kind advancement in identity resolution technology that supports the de-identification and matching of individual patient data at a speed of more than 100,000 records per second. Adding to its reputation as the industry's most accurate de-identification and matching solution, HealthVerity Census has raised the bar with its ability to create a privacy-protected patient cohort equivalent to the population of New York City in just over one minute.

The new release of HealthVerity Census simultaneously ingests patient records and assigns a universal ID to each individual, eliminating the delay for organizations and partners dependent on generating privacy-protected datasets in real-time. Unlike other legacy solutions, each HealthVerity ID exists as a persistent identity that can be seamlessly linked and resolved across both internal and external datasets to enable total interoperability in a HIPAA-compliant manner. HealthVerity Census empowers internal data exchange for applications as demanding as advanced patient analytics, drug discovery or rare disease patient cohort profiling, as well as external use cases involving pharma manufacturers connecting pre- and post-clinical trial data or integrating with specialty pharmacy partners.

In addition to accurately linking across disparate enterprise datasets, the HealthVerity ID enables seamless linkage to HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation's largest healthcare data ecosystem. A platform comprising more than 150 billion HIPAA-compliant transactions from 75 major healthcare and consumer data providers and covering over 330 million patient lives in the United States, HealthVerity Marketplace enables the rapid discovery, linking and licensing of patient data.

"In order to effectively support our clients in facilitating modern data-driven use cases and system architectures, the need for real-time, universal identity resolution is essential," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "The new pace of HealthVerity Census technology is equivalent to de-identifying and matching the entire US population in less than one hour - enterprises no longer need to wait days or even hours to assemble a de-identified patient cohort to complete critical healthcare research for broadscale therapies, rare diseases or COVID-19. "

HealthVerity Census is the first of several offerings by HealthVerity that is available as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) model, empowering clients to integrate real-time interoperability into existing data infrastructures or private cloud solutions.

About HealthVerity

Powering the largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem, combined with best-in-class management and privacy solutions, HealthVerity is helping answer healthcare's most critical questions. Our technology platform serves as the foundation for the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data in a fully interoperable privacy-protecting manner. Advantaged by highly sophisticated identity resolution and matching capabilities, HealthVerity is on a mission to increase transparency, forge interoperability and activate deeper insights.

To learn more about HealthVerity's technology platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

