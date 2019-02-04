Healthware Raises €10 Million Round Led by FII Tech Growth Fund to Boost Digital Health & DTx Operations

Healthware is a next-generation integrated consulting group that has been supporting marketing and sales in life sciences through its full-service agency for more than 20 years. It operates at the intersection of the transformation of commercial operations and digital health, offering a unique range of services combining design, strategy, communication and innovation with technology and corporate venturing.

The capital increase will reinforce Healthware's vertical focusing on business transformation for life sciences companies and product development and services for digital health start-ups.

Focus areas will include digital health platforms, digital therapeutics, health insurance and AI applications.

Healthware and its US-based joint venture partner Intouch Group, represent one of the largest global independent consultancies with a combined team of more than 1,000 dedicated specialists and offices in New York, Boston, Kansas City, Chicago, London, Cologne, Milan, Rome, Salerno and Mumbai.

Roberto Ascione, CEO & Founder of Healthware Group, says: "The health sector has begun a radical digital transformation, perhaps greater than in any other industry. Over the last 20 years Healthware has evolved into a partner able to guide this transformation of life sciences, health tech and health insurance companies, as well as the start-ups that are re-imagining these industries. The partnership with FII Tech Growth will allow us to enhance our ability to work with big companies and start-ups to accelerate their processes and the development of innovative ideas and products."

Mauro Pretolani, Senior Partner of Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR, who will join the Board of Healthware Group, declared: "Healthware has the potential to become a global leader in digital health innovation and will play a strategic role in both the Italian and the European healthcare industry. Fondo Italiano d'Investimento is actively committed to Healthware's development, offering both financial and operational support, in accordance with the investment strategy of FII Tech Growth fund."

