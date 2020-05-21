HealthWell Foundation Confirms Commitment to Hepatitis C Patients During Hepatitis Awareness Month

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Hepatitis C community during Hepatitis Awareness Month and for the long-term by offering financial assistance to eligible patients living with hepatitis C (also known as Hepatitis C Virus or HCV). In 2015, the Foundation launched a Hepatitis C Fund to provide copayment assistance of up to $30,000 over a 12-month period to eligible patients who have annual household incomes of up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level. Since launching the fund, the Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to over 19,000 patients.

About Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the blood-borne hepatitis C virus (HCV). Today, most people become infected with the hepatitis C virus by sharing needles or other equipment to inject drugs. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), for some people, hepatitis C is a short-term illness. However, for more than 50% of people who become infected with the hepatitis C virus, it becomes a long-term, chronic infection. Chronic hepatitis C is a serious disease that can result in long-term health problems, even death. Many people might not be aware of their infection because they are not clinically ill. The best way to prevent hepatitis C is by avoiding behaviors that can spread the disease. The CDC recommends one-time hepatitis C testing of all adults (18 years and older) and all pregnant women during every pregnancy. Continued regular testing for people with risk factors is also recommended.

Suzanna Masartis, Executive Director for Community Liver Alliance (CLA), commented, "We are honored to work with the HealthWell Foundation to raise awareness about Hepatitis C and to be able to continue to offer this valuable resource to our community. The CLA applauds the Foundation's unwavering commitment to ensure that those living with Hep C have access to lifesaving medical treatments that would otherwise be unattainable due to cost."

"Since opening our Hepatitis C Fund in 2015, we have been proud to assist the Hep C community with medication copayment costs associated with treatment and are honored to provide a financial resource, especially during Hepatitis Awareness month," commented HealthWell Foundation Chief Development Officer, Alan Klein. "While treatment options are available to those living with the virus, accessing treatments can often present a financial hurdle for many. We are proud that our dedicated donors and stakeholders recognize the challenges these patients face in obtaining critical, often lifesaving, medical treatments. Raising awareness of this devastating, potentially deadly virus, and assisting those infected is, and will continue to be, a priority for the Foundation."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Hepatitis C Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 70 disease areas for more than 500,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $1.6 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly. HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 33rd on the 2019 Forbes list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the Community Liver Alliance

The Community Liver Alliance (CLA), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, community-based organization dedicated to promoting liver health and liver disease awareness, prevention, education, advocacy, and research. Supported by a network of patients, caregivers, health care professionals and community leaders, the organization develops and runs educational workshops, provides expertise and leadership for statewide viral hepatitis elimination plans, conducts screenings, coordinates support groups, facilitates linkage to necessary medical care, provides education for policy makers on issues related to liver health and works with community leaders and groups to raise awareness about liver disease. To learn more, visit: http://www.communityliveralliance.org/about-us.

