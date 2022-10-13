Healthy Aging Medical Centers Welcomes Newest Provider, Shelly Muneshwar, NP

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Aging Medical Centers is proud to announce that it has added an exceptional medical professional to its staff, Shelly Muneshwar, NP. She comes to the practice with a wide array of medical education and experience to supplement renowned Hormone Therapy Doctor and Medical Director of Healthy Aging Medical Centers, Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D.

Shelly received her BSN from Rutgers University and her MSN from Spring Arbor University.

As a Nurse Practitioner, Shelly's specialty has been providing Chronic Pain Management with an integrative perspective. It is her belief that every patient needs a custom-tailored treatment plan to suit their needs. She has extensive experience in a hospital environment, working 10 years in various departments such as medical surgical, telemetry, PACU, to Labor and Delivery. She also performs ultrasound guidance PRP injections to promote healing to affected joints. She is well-versed in Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatments for facials, hair restoration, erectile dysfunction, and is trained in IV Vitamin Therapy.

Shelly's hobbies include working out, meditation, decorating cakes, and spending time outdoors with her family. Dr. Rand and the rest of the staff are thrilled to add her on board a team of established and distinguished professionals and are excited to see how Shelly will connect with patients and help change their lives for the better.

Healthy Aging Medical Centers is the premiere Antiaging and Wellness Clinic in New Jersey, with locations in West Orange and Hazlet. Services include Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT), GAINSWave for Erectile Dysfunction, The P-Shot, The O-Shot, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Nutritional Health and Weight Loss, and much more. It specializes in cardiometabolic health programs to prevent and reverse diseases associated with the aging process. Using peer review evidence-based medicine approaches and cutting-edge therapy, Healthy Aging Medical Centers is the leading medical practice in the tri-state area. The clinic focuses on the root cause of one's ailments, and does not subscribe to the "band-aid" approach of medicine that is often practiced by medical professionals of today. Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D is the Medical Director. Helping people age both gracefully and healthfully is something that Dr. Rand is extremely passionate about. This is apparent by the many awards he has received including the Compassionate Doctor Recognition Award, Patient Recognition Award and Patient's Choice Award.

