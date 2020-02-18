Healthy Directions Announces Launch of New Podcast, Be HEALTHistic

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Directions, a leading provider of premier doctor-formulated nutritional supplements, products, and expert natural health guidance, announces the launch of Be HEALTHistic, a podcast that brings together traditional and modern medicine and goes beyond health and wellness information to empower listeners to become their best selves.

Hosted by renowned cardiologist, Dr. Stephen Sinatra and board-certified naturopathic physician and self-described "health detective," Dr. Drew Sinatra — a father-and-son doctor duo who have decades of integrative health experience between them —Be HEALTHistic delves into a wide range of health topics and will include intriguing and informative conversations with leading experts. Through this podcast, Dr. Stephen and Dr. Drew Sinatra will lend their expertise to help listeners navigate their paths to optimal health by giving them the advice, guidance and options needed to make informed decisions.

Be HEALTHistic provides the information to empower change, and help consumers first choose a natural path to address the cause of their health concerns, not simply treat symptoms. Listeners can be more proactive and productive in managing their health and health care needs without being self-destructive in the process. Be HEALTHistic seeks to create a community, connecting like-minded followers who are dedicated to achieving and maintaining optimal health through integrative medicine.

"Today, we face a health care system that is broken, complicated, expensive and too often inaccessible, where patients are left without a trustworthy guide, leaving them confused and fearful of making the wrong decisions, especially when it comes to natural health options," says Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "Through Be HEALTHistic, we look at some of the most common health concerns and give listeners helpful, informative guidance that will allow them to make the best, most informed decisions for their and their family's health."

The weekly podcast, airing every Wednesday, will focus on topics ranging from food as medicine and the mind-body connection, to raising healthy families and finding safe alternatives to prescription medications. It will also focus on timely, seasonal topics, including Cold, Flu and You (January), Heart of the Matter (February) and Healthy Detoxification: Spring Cleansing for your Body (March). Be HEALTHistic cuts through the confusion, with advice listeners can trust as they navigate their path to optimal wellness.

