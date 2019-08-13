Healthy Directions LLC becomes corporate sponsor of global nonprofit public health organization, Vitamin Angels®.

Healthy Directions' mission, "to provide a better path to better health" with nutritional supplements and education, aligns with the Vitamin Angels objective to end global malnutrition by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk pregnant women and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. Vitamin Angels provides prenatal multivitamins, minerals, vitamin A, and deworming supplements, as well as nutrition education to undernourished communities in low and middle-income countries. Through these programs, Vitamin Angels is working to eliminate preventable childhood illnesses, blindness, and decrease infant mortality rates.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Healthy Directions as we continue our fight to end global malnutrition," said Howard Schiffer, President & Founder of Vitamin Angels. "With their support, we will reach even more at-risk mothers and babies with life-changing vitamins and minerals."

Vitamin Angels recently received its 8th 4-star rating from Charity Navigator (CN), the premier charity evaluator. This puts Vitamin Angels in the top 4% most trustworthy charities in America.

Consistent with Vitamin Angels, Healthy Directions believes health education, adding key micronutrients to the diet, and overall nutrition can prevent many diseases associated with malnutrition. Healthy Directions is a premier source of health education and nutritional supplements.

"While our customers are improving their own health, they will also be able to contribute to the wellness of others in need," said Ben Teicher, President of Healthy Directions. "The Healthy Directions family wants to do everything we can to make a difference in as many lives as possible. Everyone deserves access to better health and the ability to control their own wellness to the greatest degree possible."

Healthy Directions employees are looking forward to participating in support of Vitamin Angels. Internal campaigns encourage employees to support this organization with opportunities for fundraising, volunteering, and raising awareness.

About Vitamin Angels: Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels will provide vitamins and minerals to over 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including domestically in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more about Vitamin Angels and their efforts, please visit VitaminAngels.org.

About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Adaptive Health LLC, is a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products, dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. Healthy Directions provides expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America's most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Aaron Tabor, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Richard Wurtman, MD; and Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD. For more information, please visit HealthyDirections.com/About-Us

About Adaptive Health: Adaptive Health, LLC, formerly known as Direct Digital, is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Instaflex®, Nugenix®, Peptiva® and Lumiday®.

The company rebranded as Adaptive Health after its acquisition of Healthy Directions in December 2017. With Healthy Directions' vast product line and extensive board of medical advisors and doctors, it contributes to the company's longstanding commitment to science and innovation. Adaptive Health has since acquired Biovation Labs – a NSF certified manufacturing and fulfillment operation – in December 2018.

Adaptive Health has over 250 employees across offices in Charlotte, NC, Boston, MA, Salt Lake City, UT and Bethesda, MD. Its products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit AdaptiveHealth.com.

