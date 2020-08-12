Healthy Drinking to Spur Bubble Tea Market Demand through 2030, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The bubble tea market is expected to rise at a year-on-year growth rate of 8% from 2020-2030, opines Future Market Insights in its recent report.

Nowadays, consumers are exhibiting alacrity in experimenting with different foods and beverages. Bubble tea has been gaining tremendous popularity in this respect, particularly among the millennials. Bubble tea combines consumers' gustatory senses with wellness concerns to provide a tasty and healthy beverage option. Consumers are naturally attracted to immunity-boosting products.

Due to this rising wellness trend, leading manufacturers in the bubble tea market are pushing forward to introduce low-fat content and calorie free content taglines in their advertising campaigns, enabling them to capture a large customer base. Furthermore, the consumption of tea as a nootropic beverage will accelerate growth prospects.

"Increasing demand for indulging sensory experiences combined with rising health concerns is prompting vendors to introduce exotic-flavored and nutritionally-rich bubble tea flavors in the market," says the FMI analyst.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12310

Key Takeaways from FMI's Bubble Tea Market Report

The bubble tea market shall surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2020-end

by 2020-end Black tea segment shall hold dominance, attributed to the multifarious health benefits offered by it

However, green tea is acquiring major traction due to the presence of cancer-fighting antioxidants

Rising preference for exotic flavors is catapulting the sales of flavored bubble tea across all regions

Asia to remain the vanguard of the global bubble tea market

Bubble Tea Market- Key Trends

Despite intense competition, the bubble tea market offers scope for differentiation, attributed to consumers' dynamic taste preferences

Affordable pricing is attracting a larger customer base, particularly in emerging economies

Manipulation of flavor, sugar & preservatives compositions has helped manufacturers penetrate the market more effectively

However, availability of substitute beverages such as coffee shall impede growth prospects

Bubble Tea Market- Region-wise Analysis

East Asia is the dominant bubble tea market, with Taiwan emerging as the main powerhouse

is the dominant bubble tea market, with emerging as the main powerhouse Thailand is the 2 nd most lucrative market, with an average consumption of 6 cups per person as of 2019

is the 2 most lucrative market, with an average consumption of 6 cups per person as of 2019 Europe to acquire major momentum, with the U.K, Italy & Germany pivoting most of the demand

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12310

Bubble Tea Market- Competitive Landscape

Future Market Insights' analysis on the bubble tea market reveals that the market is highly competitive, characterized by a plethora of vendors. Some of these include Woop Bubble Tea, Boise Boba, Tapioca Express Inc., VIVI BUBBLE TEA, 8tea5, Ten Ren Tea Inc., Kung Fu Tea, Quickly Corporation and Lollicup USA Inc.

These players are always exploring opportunities to expand their operations by virtue of product launches and forays into untapped regions. For instance, in March 2019, 8tea5 inaugurated its newest store in Liege, Belgium.

In July 2020, Kung Fu Tea introduced Spillin' Tea. This tea is a special preparation which will be available only on Thursdays via its online Instagram page. The company runs its business via an online application on which customers can place their orders and avail delivery from their nearest store.

On a similar plane, VIVI BUBBLE TEA concentrates on providing highly innovative and unique products with flavors such as strawberry, grape and passion fruit.

Get Market Alerts on Topics that you are Interested in https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/get-market-alerts/rep-gb-12310

Bubble Tea Market Taxonomy

Product

Milk Tea

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Earl Grey Tea

Flavor

Flavored

Jasmine



Nut-flavored



Berries



Chocolate



Fruit



Honey



Ginger



Caramel



Vanilla

Unflavored

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Bubble Tea Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bubble tea market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. The report incorporates a detailed analysis based on two major segments across six major geographies. The report divulges both qualitative and quantitative insights, enabling stakeholders to formulate business expansion policies accordingly.

Request a Discount for this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-12310

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Food & Beverages Landscape

Air Dried Food Market: FMI's recent publication on the air dried food market brings to the fore important insights concerning the market's future growth trajectory for the forecast period 2020-2030. The report enables stakeholders to identify important growth hotspots, enabling them to take appropriate decisions.

Pet Milk Replacers Market: The pet milk replacers market is slated to expand impressively during the upcoming decade's forecast period, with demand being primarily stimulated due to rising pet ownership, concludes FMI in its recently published report. The report includes three major segments analyzed across prominent regions.

Organic Oats Market: According to FMI, the global organic oats market is expected to rise nearly twofold until 2027, recording a positive growth rate and crossing an impressive revenue threshold. Growth is primarily underpinned by the surging popularity of organic food products due to their health benefits.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bubble-tea-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/bubble-tea-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights