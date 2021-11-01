Healthy Holiday Baking Swaps

Put a better-for-you twist on your baked classics this holiday season by swapping out less healthy cooking fats like butter, canola oil and vegetable oil with an option like Pompeian Light Taste Olive Oil. Ideal for baking desserts like this Lemon Cake or Sugar Cookies with Orange Glaze, as well as frying, this light tasting olive oil provides a healthier take on your holiday recipes without impacting the taste you and your guests love. This olive oil is high-quality and authentic, backed by a brand that has been perfecting the craft of olive oil since 1906.

Lemon Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Servings: 30

1 1/3 cups Pompeian Light Taste Olive Oil, plus additional for oiling pan

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/4 cups whole milk

3 large eggs

1 1/2 tablespoons grated lemon zest, plus additional for garnish (optional)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup limoncello

powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)

dried sweetened lemon rings, for garnish (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F. Oil 8-by-12-by-2-inch pan with olive oil and line bottom with parchment paper.

In bowl, whisk flour, sugars, salt, baking soda and powder. In another bowl, whisk 1 1/3 cups olive oil, milk, eggs, lemon zest, juice and limoncello. Add dry ingredients; whisk until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 60-75 minutes until top is golden and cake tester comes out clean. Transfer cake to rack and let cool 30 minutes.

Run knife around edge of pan, invert cake onto rack and let cool completely, 2 hours.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar, lemon zest and lemon rings right before serving, if desired.

Sugar Cookies with Orange Glaze

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 36

Cookies:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cake sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Pompeian Light Taste Olive Oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2-3 tablespoons unsweetened milk of choice

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar, plus additional if needed, for thickening

2-3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

orange slices or blood orange slices, for topping

sugar, for topping

To make cookies: Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease baking sheet.

In large bowl, stir flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt to combine.

Add olive oil, vanilla extract and almond extract. Stir until crumbly dough forms.

Add 2 tablespoons milk; stir until soft dough ball forms, adding more milk if needed.

Place dough ball on lightly floured surface. Roll out dough until 1/4-inch thick. Using jar lid or other circular object, cut out cookies; place on baking sheet. Repeat until all dough is used.

Bake 8-10 minutes; do not overbake. Set aside to cool.

To make glaze: In small bowl, stir powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons orange juice and salt until thick glaze forms. Add more juice, if needed, to thin out glaze or add more powdered sugar to thicken.

When cookies are cooled, glaze them. Top with orange slices or blood orange slices and pinch of sugar.

