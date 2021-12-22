CLEVELAND, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Northeast Ohio, the online resource for regional population health data, is pleased to announce the addition of Geauga County to its website. The web-based platform's regional footprint now reaches nine counties, providing users with free access to population health data, including over 275 health indicators from more than 30 data sources, evidence-based practices and information about regional health resources and activities. This regional approach to data sharing among partners through Healthy Northeast Ohio helps expand community health knowledge and improve population health efforts and planning.

Healthy Northeast Ohio Welcomes Geauga County to its Population Health Data Platform

Partners in Geauga County will be able to use Healthy Northeast Ohio to:

Access more than 275 health and quality-of-life data indicators.

View over 250 demographics variables available at the state, county and zip code levels.

Map and visualize data, plus generate custom data reports.

Examine zip code and census tract level maps of socioeconomic needs.

Browse a database of over 2,000 evidence-based practices and programs.

Visit county-specific pages with local data, priorities, health improvement strategies and resources.

Track progress towards county goals.

Utilize a community health needs assessment creation tool.

"Geauga Public Health is excited to partner with Healthy Northeast Ohio on this venture," said Adam Litke, interim administrator for Geauga Public Health. "Data is the primary driver behind decisions that are made by Geauga Public Health and the data that will be provided by Healthy Northeast Ohio will be incredibly useful as we look towards the future of public health and the programs that will serve our community."

The geographic footprint of Healthy Northeast Ohio includes Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Healthy Northeast Ohio's repository of population health data allows hospitals, public health departments, community-based organizations and philanthropic agencies to work collaboratively to improve community health outcomes. Launched in 2019, Healthy Northeast Ohio is a joint effort between The Center for Health Affairs and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and is funded through a grant from the HealthComp Foundation.

"Healthy Northeast Ohio is pleased to welcome Geauga County to the platform," said Christine Dodd , JD, executive director of member programming for The Center for Health Affairs. "We are excited to head into the new year with an enhanced focus on impactful community partnerships for Healthy Northeast Ohio. We will continue to support and appreciate the community health efforts made by all partners in the nine-county region."

Healthy Northeast Ohio will offer a county-specific training webinar to familiarize partners with the new content and features to optimize site utilization in the coming weeks. The Geauga County webinar will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 – 11 a.m. ET. This event is free and open to all, but registration is required.

County-level data for all of Health Northeast Ohio's county partners can be viewed at www.healthyneo.org , along with other resources and community health information.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

PRESS CONTACT:

Tracy Wise

2162553695

http://www.neohospitals.org

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs