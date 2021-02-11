Healthy Northeast Ohio Welcomes Lake and Summit Counties to its Population Health Website

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthy Northeast Ohio , the online resource for regional population health data in Northeast Ohio, is happy to announce new partnerships with Lake and Summit counties. These additions expand the reach of Healthy Northeast Ohio to seven counties in the region, providing free access to population health data with nearly 250 indicators from more than 30 data sources, along with evidence-based practices and information about regional health resources and activities. The regional sharing of data among partners through Healthy Northeast Ohio helps to expand community health knowledge and improve population health efforts.

Through Healthy Northeast Ohio, new partners in Lake and Summit counties will be able to:

View over 250 demographics variables available at the state, county and zip code levels

Access more than 225 health and quality-of-life data indicators

Map and visualize data, and generate tailored data reports

Examine zip-code and census-tract level maps of socioeconomic need

Browse a database of over 2,000 evidence-based practices and programs

Visit county-specific pages with local data, priorities, health improvement strategies and resources

Track progress towards county goals

Utilize a community health needs assessment creation tool

"Summit County Public Health is excited to be a part of this work," said Donna Skoda, health commissioner for Summit County Public Health. "We know how important shared goals are to community health improvement and this opportunity allows our partners to see how we are accomplishing this, not only at a county level, but at a regional level as well."

The Healthy Northeast Ohio region includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Healthy Northeast Ohio's repository of population health data allows for hospitals, public health departments, community-based organizations and philanthropic agencies to work collaboratively to improve community health outcomes. Launched in 2019, Healthy Northeast Ohio is a joint effort between The Center for Health Affairs and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and is funded through a grant from the HealthComp Foundation.

"The Lake County General Health District is pleased to partner with Healthy Northeast Ohio," said Ron Graham, health commissioner of Lake County General Health District. "This platform brings secondary data together, allowing for consistent comparisons for public health practitioners and the general public."

"Healthy Northeast Ohio is pleased to welcome Lake and Summit counties to the platform," said Patricia Terstenyak, MPH, director of community health for The Center for Health Affairs. "We continue to appreciate the community health efforts made by all of the partners in the seven-county region."

In the coming weeks, county-specific training webinars will be offered to familiarize partners with the new content and features in order to optimize their utilization of the site. The trainings will be held on Feb. 18 for Lake County and on Feb. 23 for Summit County. The webinars are free and open to all but registration is required.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. The Center works collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. The Center's business affiliates include CHAMPS Oncology, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group.

Press Contact



Lynn Eastep

2165010051

http://www.neohospitals.org

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs

Related Links

http://www.neohospitals.org

