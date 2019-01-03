Healthy Paws Foundation Funds November 2018 Rescue Race

The grand total divided among the six participating organizations was $70,000 and every organization received a minimum of $5,000. Beginning November 16, the following winners crossed the finish line on November 30:

$20,000 Grant Recipient: Pitties & Purrs

Pitties & Purrs specializes in animals with medical issues, taking in dogs and kitties from local shelters and also from animal control facilities around the country. Donations and grants are used to offset vet and supplies bills, which allows them to save more animals. "Winning this grant means the world to us; it will make a real difference in the lives of the dogs and cats in our care," says Fundraising Coordinator Toni Vale. "We are a rescue that takes in animals with significant medical issues, so receiving the $20,000 will help us to offset the high cost of veterinary treatment for them."

Visit Pitties & Purrs' website to learn more about their life-saving work.

$15,000 Grant Recipient: Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue

Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue (SSR) is a foster-based nonprofit that in just a year, has rescued over 700 dogs. Upon intake dogs need a wellness check, vaccines, and heartworm testing, but many dogs require more extensive medical treatment. With the grant money, SSR will be able to continue to give the lives of neglected dogs a happy and loving home. You can visit Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue's website to find out more.

Our final four runners-up include the following: Ginger's Pet Rescue ($12,500), Golden Retriver Rescue of Mid-Florida ($10,000), Jelly's Place ($7,500), and AlleyKattz Rescue ($5,000). Find out more about them on our Rescue Race page.

The funding for this grant program is made possible through the Healthy Paws' Every Quote Gives Hope program, where every free quote for pet insurance results in a donation to help homeless pets. "Helping homeless pets is a big part of Healthy Paws' mission and this is our way of supporting some of these amazing nonprofit organizations who work so hard to help pets in need," says Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Foundation co-founder Rob Jackson. "We're overjoyed to be able to help them with medical care and administrative costs."

Follow Healthy Paws on Facebook to find out about upcoming charitable programs.

About Healthy Paws Pet Insurance®

Healthy Paws is one of the leading pet insurance program providers in the U.S. for dogs and cats and ranked #1 by customers on leading review websites. Policies are underwritten and issued by ACE American Insurance Company, Indemnity Insurance Company of North America, ACE Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Atlantic Employers Insurance Company, and members of the Chubb Group.

The Healthy Paws Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides cash grants to pet adoption organizations specifically for life-saving vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries and advanced medical treatments for homeless pets in their care. Learn more about the Healthy Paws mission to save more homeless pets and how you can help. For more information about Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, visit: https://www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

