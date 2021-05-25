Healthy Pet Connect leverages home health technology to prevent pet disease

The free app, an interactive pet health diary, allows input of type/amts of food, treats, weights, exercise and an estimate of Body Condition Score (BCS) similar to BMI. Subscriptions are paired with a personalized feeding system (food scale and a caloric measuring system) that works with all feeding styles & devices and a body weight scale for pets less than 25#. An exam and prescription of an Rx weight management food by their veterinarian is required for pets that are a BCS of 7 out of 9 or higher. The app provides remote monitoring (charts and graphs) to detect abnormal rates of weight loss alerting both the veterinarian and pet parent to ensure safe, effective, weight loss. The service is for both dogs & cats and is also effective in detecting unintentional weight loss to help in early detection of hyperthyroidism, kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, IBD & frailty.

MEDICAL BACKGROUND

Obesity in pets is considered an epidemic by veterinary experts affecting up to 60% of pets. Dr. Ken Lambrecht as Medical Director of Fit Pets for Rescues has collaborated with IoT device manufacturers to develop home health ecosystems to treat obesity remotely. In 2020 in collaboration with Dr. Barr Hadar at OVC, Guelph and his Popmatix team, a study showed a technology system was 4 times more effective than traditional methods of weight management for cats in multiple cat households. Dr. Lambrecht says "We created the app for all pets, as prevention of disease is part of our veterinary oath. The study showed us that educating pet parents, getting reliable information easily to a pet's veterinarian, saving veterinary team time, is vital to treating & preventing obesity as a disease. Everything in our monitoring is evidence-based and based on established peer-reviewed veterinary medical guidelines (AAHA, AAFP, DACVN)."

COMPANY BACKGROUND

Dr. Lambrecht is the Chief Veterinary Officer & CEO of Healthy Pet Connect. He is a past board member of the Pet Nutrition Alliance and presently serves on the board of the American Academy of Veterinary Nutrition & American Association of Feline Practitioners. He has presented internationally on the use of technology for pet weight management. Dr. Barr Hadar is the Chief Data Officer, submitting the study for publication in a veterinary peer-reviewed journal through his epidemiology PhD program at OVC Guelph.

Healthy Pet Connect development & advisory board members have over 100 years of preventive veterinary practice care and 40+ years of software development (including medical) and data visualization experience.

