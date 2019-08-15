Healthy Spot achieves ranking in Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

"Since opening our doors in 2008, we have been extremely grateful for the overwhelming support in our journey to inspire healthy pet lifestyles," said Co-Founder and CEO, Andrew Kim. "Without our dedicated community, we would not have been able to achieve this exciting milestone and noted recognition by Inc. 5000. We are honored to be included in a list of other influential companies that have helped shape the customer experience."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008, following the 2007 pet food recall. Every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing, plus all products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. Healthy Spot also offers award-winning and nationally-recognized dog grooming services focused on the beauty and wellness of each dog, as well as small dog daycare services that emphasize safety and exceptional care. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

Media Contact: Reva Choi, Director of Brand Marketing, reva@healthyspot.com (424) 227-8686

