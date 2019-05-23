Healthy Spot Announces Pup-Up Gallery Partnership with "It's Bruno!"

"We love offering our community unique and fun experiences to enjoy with their pets," said Co-Founder Andrew Kim. "We know our Healthy Spot family will enjoy getting to know the characters from the series and will relate to the entertaining relationship between Slick and Bruno."

To celebrate the launch of the series, Healthy Spot will be hosting Pup-Up Gallery Launch Pawties where guests can enjoy:

A Meet & Greet with Slick Naim and Bruno, stars of the show

Official It's Bruno! giveaways

giveaways An It's Bruno! photo experience

photo experience Treats for the humans and dogs, and more!

These events are free to the public and guests can RSVP at healthyspot.eventbrite.com.

WHEN/WHERE

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 – HEALTHY SPOT LOS FELIZ, 1864 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027, Noon to 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 – HEALTHY SPOT TOPANGA, 6320 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Suite 1635, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, Noon to 2 p.m.

After the launch pawties, the galleries will be open 7 days a week during store hours. The It's Bruno! Pup-Up Galleries will run through June. To learn more about Healthy Spot and to get directions, visit healthyspot.com.

Watch It's Bruno! on Netflix and learn more about Stage 13 and the show at stage13.com. Follow @itsbrunoshow on Instagram for more chances to see the adventures of Bruno and Slick.

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

About Stage 13

Stage 13 is an award-winning, fearless, original content studio showcasing a new generation of inspired talent and voices in scripted and unscripted storytelling. The brand's series are available on the Stage 13 platform, Facebook, YouTube, as well as its distribution partners including Netflix, CW Seed and HBO. Creating dynamic series for a multidimensional audience, Stage 13 is part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Contacts:

Healthy Spot:

Reva Choi

Director of Brand Marketing

reva@healthyspot.com

(424) 227-8686

Bolte Media for Stage 13:

Hanna Bolte

310-497-5586; Hanna@Boltemedia.com

Marlene Meraz

310-422-4037; Marlene.Meraz@gmail.com

SOURCE Healthy Spot

