Healthy Spot Offers Virtual Event Series For Pet Parents

"We take pride in supporting our community and believe that offering these virtual events helps keep us all connected at a time when we cannot be physically together," said Co-Founder Mark Boonnark.

Since the onset of their WFH Virtual Event Series, Healthy Spot has hosted events spanning activities and topics such as Doga (dog yoga), dog training, at-home grooming tutorials, pet photography tips, pet nutrition and more. All prior events are available on-demand on @healthyspot's IGTV and on their YouTube channel.

Healthy Spot hosts new WFH events each month. Their upcoming virtual events include:

Tooth Trivia : To celebrate Pet Dental Awareness Month, Healthy Spot is teaming up with K9 Grillz, their non-anesthetic pet dental cleaning partner, to host a virtual trivia game all about dog and cat dental health.

Benefits of Canine Massage : Healthy Spot and Dancing Dog Massage, a certified pet massage therapy company based in Los Angeles, will co-host this event about why massaging pets can help reduce their stress and deepen the owner-pet bond.

Cat Chat with Dr. Bales : Healthy Spot is collaborating with Basepaws, a company that offers cat DNA test kits, to learn how to help cats adjust to their new home or a new routine.

Spring Bark Socialization : Healthy Spot's own Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA) will teach tips for pet socialization and how to read dog body language.

View and RSVP Healthy Spot's upcoming events here .

To learn more about Healthy Spot, visit healthyspot.com/aboutus .

About Healthy Spot

Healthy Spot is a pet retail destination founded by Andrew Kim and Mark Boonnark in 2008 following the 2007 pet food recall. Healthy Spot ensures every stocked product meets stringent pre-selection criteria for premium quality of ingredients, procurement, and manufacturing. All products are organic, natural, and/or eco-friendly. In addition to pet supplies, Healthy Spot offers full-service dog grooming and small dog daycare in select locations. Healthy Spot is committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community, one pet at a time.

Media Contact: Emily Wallace, Digital Marketing Manager, [email protected] (424) 227-8686

SOURCE Healthy Spot

Related Links

http://www.healthyspot.com

