Healthy Together and Florida Department of Health Win at ATARC's GITEC Emerging Technology Awards

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6th, the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) awarded Healthy Together and the State of Florida's Department of Health (FDOH) with a Digital Experience Award at their 2022 GITEC Emerging Technology Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The annual ceremony recognizes government initiatives that have made significant contributions in the advancement and implementation of technology innovations.

The Digital Experience Award spotlights government projects that promote exceptional citizen service experiences through the use of technology. ATARC nominates organizations that have radically improved the experience of government and pushed the boundaries to build customer-centric human connections in our digital world.

"We are incredibly proud to have our partnership with FDOH recognized by ATARC. The Digital Experience Award is a powerful validation of the impact we were able to have and our mission to improve collective health and make government more efficient. We are excited to continue to innovate and modernize resident access to government services with our technology." - Jared Allgood, President of Healthy Together

While awardees typically come from federal agencies, FDOH was selected because of the widespread success of its roll-out of the Healthy Together mobile platform in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other 2022 winners include NASA, the Department of Veterans Affairs, ATF, GSA, the U.S. Army and the Marine Forces Cyber Command.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control engaged Healthy Together and its cloud-based SaaS Disease Management Platform to support case investigators, deliver timely test results to residents, and automate case investigation processes.

With a population of over 21M residents, manual processes at labs and testing providers coupled with heavy demand for testing created significant delays in the time to deliver diagnostic results. Due to the rising number of cases, FDOH sought solutions to scale the response to resident and departmental needs.

The Florida Department of Health partnered with Healthy Together to deploy a case management system and mobile application to deliver real-time test results to residents. Through the application, FDOH was able to successfully deliver over 30M diagnostic results to state residents.

As part of the deployment, Healthy Together built and implemented a self-serve, digital case interview based on CDC guidelines and FDOH standards to assist in case investigation. Over 90% of self-serve case interviews were completed within 1 hour of receipt of a positive test result, a staggering 10x increase in speed to deliver services with more contacts elicited than traditional manual methods.

Data captured by the digital case interviews was fed to its auto-scaling AWS hosted case management software that automated data analysis, decreased manual processes and reduced the need for additional hiring.

Over the course of the partnership, more than 50% of Florida households utilized Healthy Together's services. Healthy Together has since partnered to help additional states, counties, and tribes to scale and automate other government processes such as Medicaid, SNAP and TANF eligibility, enrollment, & renewal, WIC program management, and behavioral health systems.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together is a health technology company that builds SaaS technology for government, education and enterprise. Their technology aids in areas such as disease surveillance, behavioral health management and benefit enrollment for programs like Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC. Healthy Together's mobile application has reached #1 in the App Store Health & Fitness category and has over 225k reviews on the App Store and Play Store with a 4.9/5 star rating.

