HealthyVerify is First-Ever Research-based Certification for Business Operations Post COVID-19

PHOENIX, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses can obtain independent verification that they have taken steps above and beyond conventional guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection at their stores and offices under a new process developed by doctors, researchers and legal experts in Phoenix.

The HealthyVerify Certification provides business operators a year's worth of counsel and support based on data, reviewed and guided by infectious disease experts at Barrow's Neurological Institute and is developing employee training for businesses in collaboration with the most innovative university in the country, Arizona State University.

"New information about how this virus is transmitted and prevented will continue to be revealed over the months to come," said Clinical Associate Professor and Infectious Diseases Specialist at Barrow Neurological Institute, Ana Moran, MD. "Early adopters of this new certification—Goodwill and most recently Offerpad, currently in its certification process—will receive the most up-to-date practices to keep their workforce and customers safe which is critical to public health."

The certification process seeks to ensure a business is prepared to safely reopen focused on business-specific procedures designed to reduce disease transmission, such as strict cleaning and sanitation guidelines and processes governing customer interactions, virtual training for employees on the implementation of outlined procedures, and a final inspection of the facilities with an awarded certification if safety and sanitation standards are achieved.

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is the first organization to complete the verification and certification process. A complex business model with a statewide thrift retail network of 100 locations, donation processing centers and job training services offices, Goodwill needed a highly customized operations plan.

"We were deemed an essential business in early April and while it meant our operations were vital, we needed to create a safe environment in our stores under extraordinary circumstances, something that every business across the U.S. will have to navigate in the weeks to come," said Goodwill President and CEO Tim O'Neal. "We felt a HealthyVerify Certification demonstrated our concern for public health with stringent and comprehensive updates to our operations intended to put employees, shoppers and donors at ease."

"Together with our academic and medical experts, we have perfected a model for any business that enables them to adapt and implement customized operational safety measures," said HealthyVerify co-founder Court Rich. "Businesses will have an ally in HealthyVerify and access to the latest in actionable medical advice and training."

"All businesses are maneuvering through inconceivable times, and many have told us that their survival hinges on establishing public confidence," said HealthyVerify co-founder Jordan Rose. "Our assembly of experts intend to make a difference as businesses reopen, and in the months to come."

HealthyVerify Certification aims to help businesses maintain high safety standards while they begin to reopen following COVID-19 forced closures. HealthyVerify's robust program includes virtual employee-training on risk-reduction practices designed to give consumers and employees confidence and peace of mind. The Arizona-based company was co-founded by Jordan Rose and Court Rich of Rose Law Group.

