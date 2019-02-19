Hear Directly From Leading Technology Companies on Latest Global Development in Encryption and Cloud Computing
The Expert Gathering for Rapidly-Evolving US and Foreign Requirements, and How to Stay Compliant
Feb 19, 2019, 17:43 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute will host a 2-day comprehensive conference on the most pressing issues affecting Global Encryption, Cloud & Cyber Trade Controls. Topics to be covered include New Economic Control Reform Act, Global Regulatory Developments on Cloud Computing along with EU Dual Use regulations.
Hear from leading technology companies including Apple, Ericsson, Facebook, Google, McAfee, Microsoft, NetApp, Raytheon, Salesforce, Siemens Healthineers, Silicon Valley Bank, Symantec, Veritas Technologies, and more.
Spotlight Keynote Speakers
Richard Ashooh
Assistant Secretary of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security at U.S. Department of Commerce
M. K. Palmore
Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge (ASAC) Cyber Security Executive and Chief Risk Officer at FBI San Francisco – Cyber Branch
More information about the conference including full agenda, faculty lists, and brochure can be accessed at www.AmericanConference.com/Encryption.
