Hearing Aid Innovator Signia Appoints Mike O'Neil as President

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to enhancing human performance through pioneering hearing solutions, hearing aid innovator Signia today announced the appointment of Mike O'Neil to serve as President, reporting directly to Daniel Liberman, President, U.S. of parent company WS Audiology. O'Neil assumed this role in October 2020 and has complete responsibility for the management and growth of Signia.

"The hearing care industry is undergoing exciting change, as shifts in health tech and consumer product trends drive broader acceptance of hearing aids and open new opportunities for our hearing care professionals," said O'Neil. "As the industry continues this evolution, Signia will remain steadfast in its commitment to providing our customers with the innovative solutions, services, and support they require to keep pace with these trends and remain successful today and beyond."

"I am excited to join Signia at this pivotal moment in its history and contribute to the success of our customers, their patients, and our company."

According to the company, O'Neil will also continue to lead Signia's efforts in providing customers with the COVID-specific support they need to manage in these challenging times – whether it's new products like Signia Face Mask Mode; platforms like Signia Remote Care; or marketing support and training.

O'Neil joins Signia from Essilor of America, the world's leading ophthalmic lens manufacturer, that employs more than 10,000 people throughout North America and manufactures optical lenses under various brand names. Prior to this, Mike held sales, sales leadership, and business unit management positions at Dentsply Sirona, a world leader in dental products, and AT&T Wireless Services.

"Mike brings more than 20 years of customer-focused, brand-centric experience to Signia," said Liberman. "He understands how to listen and respond to the customer's need for brand-based sales and business development programs that meet their ever-evolving objectives. I am confident he will introduce a new era of innovation for Signia that will serve our customers, and their patients, well."

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations that shape the prescription audio category. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia allows hearing care professionals and hearing aid wearers not just to correct a hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

