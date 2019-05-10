Hearing Aids: Market Projected to Display a Robust Growth of 6.15% CAGR During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hearing Aid Market: World Market Review and Analysis By Technology (Analog, Digital), Product Type, Type of Hearing Loss, End-User, Sales Channel (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hearing aid Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to the research report, the global hearing aid market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.15% during 2019-2024.

Receiver in the Ear hearing aid has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by the production of natural sound without noise and feedback, automatic nature of adjustment to external environment and availability of wireless and telecoil options associated with it.

Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share, by value in the global hearing aid market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe include rising geriatric population, larger uptake of ototoxic medications and a wide presence of hearing aid companies in the region.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Hearing Aid market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Hearing Aid market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Hearing Aid Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Hearing Aid Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Behind the Ear, In the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Canal, Completely in the Canal, Others)

By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural)

By Technology (Analog, Digital)

By Distribution Channel (Independent Sellers, Retailers, Wholesale, E-Commerce Hospital Pharmacy Others)

By End User (Pediatric, Adult)

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Hearing Aid Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Behind the Ear, In the Ear, Receiver in the Ear, In the Canal, Completely in the Canal, Others)

By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural)

By Technology (Analog, Digital)

By Distribution Channel (Independent Sellers, Retailers, Wholesale, E-Commerce Hospital Pharmacy Others)

By End User (Pediatric, Adult)

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Hearing Aid Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type of Hearing Loss (Conductive, Sensorineural)

By Technology (Analog, Digital)

By End User (Pediatric, Adult)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Sonova Holding AG, Sivantos Pte Ltd, G.N. Store Nord, Starkey Hearing Technologies, William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, Cochlear Limited, Amplifon SpA, Med-El, RION Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Hearing Aid Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Hearing Aid Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Hearing Aid Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Global Hearing Aid Market Size, By Product Type: Breakdown (%)

6.2 Global Behind the Ear Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global In the Ear Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Receiver in the Ear Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Global In the Canal Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6 Global Completely in the Canal Market, By Value(2014-2024)

6.7 Global Others Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.8 Global Hearing Aid Market Size, By Type of Hearing Loss: Breakdown (%)

6.9 Global Conductive Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.10 Global Sensorineural Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.11 Global Hearing Aid Market Size, By Technology: Breakdown (%)

6.12 Global Analog Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.13 Global Digital Market, By Value(2014-2024)

6.14 Global Hearing Aid Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown (%)

6.15 Global Independent Seller Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.16 Global Retailer Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.17 Global Wholesale Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.18 Global E-Commerce Market, By Value(2014-2024)

6.19 Global Hospital Pharmacy Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.20 Global Others Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.21 Global Hearing Aid Market Size, By End User: Breakdown (%)

6.22 Global Pediatric Patient Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.23 Global Adult Patient Market, By Value (2014-2024)



7. Global Hearing Aid Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Hearing Aid Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.2 North America Hearing Aid Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Hearing Aid Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.4 Europe Hearing Aid Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Hearing Aid Market: Country Analysis (U.K and Germany)

7.6 APAC Hearing Aid Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Hearing Aid Market: Country Analysis (Japan, India and China)

7.8 RoW Hearing Aid Market: Growth and Forecast

7.9 RoW Hearing Aid Market: Country Analysis (Brazil)



8. Global Hearing Aid Market Dynamics

8.1. Global Hearing Aid Market Drivers

8.2 Global Hearing Aid Market Restraints



9. Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Sonova Holding AG

14.2 Sivantos Pte Ltd.

14.3 G.N. Store Nord

14.4 Starkey Hearing Technologies

14.5 William Demant Holding A/S

14.6 Widex A/S

14.7 Cochlear Limited

14.8 Amplifon S.p.A.

14.9 Med-El

14.10 RION Co. Ltd.



