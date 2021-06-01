Hearings Scheduled on Amended Stipulation for PNM Resources' Merger with AVANGRID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, the Hearing Examiner for the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) set the remaining procedural schedule for the amended stipulation in the merger application of Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and its parent company, PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM), with AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR). This schedule comes after AVANGRID addressed regulatory issues for its northeastern regional utility subsidiaries on service quality standards, including details on routine reviews management audits that are typical for investor-owned utilities in those jurisdictions. The filing reflected AVANGRID's policy on open disclosure of its utility practices with customers, employees, regulators, investors, key stakeholders, and the communities in which AVANGRID operates.

"We are pleased that the Hearing Examiner has chosen to move forward towards an evidentiary hearing on the amended stipulation which includes 13 parties on our merger application," said Pat Vincent-Collawn chairman president and CEO PNM Resources. "This merger has already received approvals from federal agencies and the Texas Public Utility Commission, and we look forward to making the case for moving PNM and New Mexico forward with AVANGRID's expertise and financial backing along with their commitments to customers and communities."

The procedural schedule sets August 11 – 20, 2021 as the dates for evidentiary hearings on the amended stipulation reached with 13 other parties to combine their diverse interests and bring over $270 million in benefits to New Mexico.

Five federal agencies and the Public Utilities Commission of Texas have already completed their reviews and approved the proposed merger, leaving the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission as the only remaining approval necessary for the merger. The original application before the NMPRC was filed in November 2020.

Parties supporting the amended stipulated agreement include: the Attorney General of the State of New Mexico, Western Resource Advocates, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611, Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, Nava Education Project, San Juan Citizens Alliance, To Nizhoni Ani, the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, Interwest Energy Alliance, Walmart, Inc., Onward Energy Holdings, LLC, M-S-R Power and Los Alamos County.

Additional materials pertaining to the NMPRC application for approval of the merger and amended stipulation are available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.8 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

