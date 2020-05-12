Hearst Television Salutes Its Stations For Earning 32 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television stations around the country have been honored with 32 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The honors, recognizing 2019 efforts by 15 of Hearst's TV stations and its Baltimore news/talk radio station WBAL-AM, represent the company's largest collection of regional Murrow honors in more than a dozen years.

"Hearst Television's TV, radio and digital journalists set the bar higher for themselves each year," said Barbara Maushard, Hearst Television senior vice president, news. "We couldn't be prouder of their efforts recognized here – or of the work they are doing right now to serve their communities when it's needed most."

Three Hearst TV stations were honored in their regions for Overall Excellence: KMBC-TV, Kansas City; WCVB-TV, Boston; and WTAE-TV, Pittsburgh. Overall, WCVB earned six awards, including recognition for investigative reporting and innovation; and KMBC earned five, including honors for multimedia and news documentary. Other multiple-award winners included WMUR-TV, Manchester, New Hampshire, with four, and WISN-TV, Milwaukee; WGAL-TV, Lancaster-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; KETV, Omaha; and WBAL-AM each with two.

The RTDNA presents the awards annually to recognize the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. The regional Edward R. Murrow commendations qualify stations for consideration for the organization's national awards which are presented in the fall.

