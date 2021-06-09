Heart & Vascular Center at Valley View Offers Open Heart Surgery and New Cardiothoracic Procedures, Under the Leadership of Cardiothoracic Surgeon Stephen Jones, MD

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart & Vascular Center at Valley View is pleased to introduce new services to continue to provide patients with world-class, convenient and compassionate care on the Western Slope. Stephen Jones, MD has begun an open heart surgical program at Valley View with 10 open heart procedures performed to date.

Dr. Jones is an established, program-building cardiothoracic surgeon. With his addition to the well-established Heart & Vascular Center, Valley View now offers the following cardiothoracic procedures:

Stephen Jones, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon with The Heart & Vascular Center at Valley View

Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery: Also known as open heart surgery or CABG, for patients who need new blood flow supplied to the heart muscle that cannot be addressed in the cardiac catheterization lab.

Also known as open heart surgery or CABG, for patients who need new blood flow supplied to the heart muscle that cannot be addressed in the cardiac catheterization lab. Heart Valve Surgery: Both minimally invasive and open procedures are offered.

Both minimally invasive and open procedures are offered. Surgical Treatment for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib): This is a minimally invasive surgical hybrid approach for the treatment of AFib.

This is a minimally invasive surgical hybrid approach for the treatment of AFib. Thoracic Surgery: New surgical procedures for patients needing lung biopsy, surgery for lung cancer, or tube placement to drain excess fluid from the chest.

Valley View now offers a wide range of treatments and the most experienced cardiothoracic surgeon on Colorado's Western Slope. Referrals for these new services are not required by the Heart & Vascular Center, and the cardiovascular team is available for patients 24/7/365 for emergency care.

Dr. Jones joins the Heart & Vascular Center from St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, where he was the chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery for 10 years. Dr. Jones developed the first minimally invasive cardiac surgery valve program in Idaho. He led a team that employed advanced surgical techniques involving small incisions resulting in faster recovery times. These methods are an evolution in heart surgery techniques.

Dr. Jones began his medical career in the U.S. Army, serving in Texas, Germany, North Carolina Colorado, and Washington, DC. As a civilian surgeon Dr. Jones developed practices in the Napa Valley, Anchorage and Boise before joining the cardiologists at Valley View to develop the open heart surgical program in Glenwood Springs.

"At Valley View's Heart & Vascular Center, we offer a greater depth and breadth of experience than anyone else in western Colorado," said Dr. Jones. "Now providing open heart surgery, the most comprehensive approach to AFib, and new surgical procedures involving the lungs, we at Valley View offer top cardiac care to the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond."

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Jones to Valley View," said Brian Murphy, MD, CEO of Valley View. "Now, members of our community can enjoy the convenience of staying close to home when undergoing open heart surgery and many other cardiothoracic procedures."

The Heart & Vascular Center is home to a distinguished team of cardiologists, including Frank Laws, MD, who is both an electrophysiologist and interventional cardiologist, and Medical Director of the Heart & Vascular Center; Marcus Howell, MD, interventional cardiologist; Michael Rubinstein, MD, clinical cardiologist; and Qaisar Khan, MD, interventional cardiologist.

The Heart & Vascular Center team strives to implement the latest approaches to treat patients with cardiovascular disease. Dr. Jones' addition to the team at Valley View provides the capability to deliver world-class care right in the heart of the Rockies.

The Heart & Vascular Center has locations at 1906 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs and 607 25 Road, Suite 100, Grand Junction. It also hosts outreach clinics in Battlement Mesa, Eagle, Fruita, Meeker, Rangley and Rifle. For more information or to book an appointment visit vvh.org/heart-vascular-center or call 970.384.7290.

About Valley View

Valley View is an independent, not-for-profit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Founded in 1955 with funds raised by the community, Valley View Hospital has evolved to serve the healthcare needs of the region. In addition to its 78-bed hospital in Glenwood Springs, Valley View now includes an integrated system of specialty centers and physicians' practices providing care in multiple locations across Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Mesa counties. Cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, comprehensive cancer care, neurosurgical and orthopedic care provide a level of specialty care that enable patients to stay close to home for key healthcare needs. A network of primary care practices support optimal health and the management of patients' total health. As part of Valley View's commitment to the community, it hosts health fairs, blood drives, a Kids & Teen Safety Fair and a physician-led education series. Valley View has been recognized for performance excellence from Healthgrades, J.D. Power & Associates, Truven Health "Top 100 Hospitals," Planetree, Survey Vitals and Consumer Reports. PeopleCare. That's Valley View. www.vvh.org.

