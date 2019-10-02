Heart Lung Machine Market to Upsurge at 6.13% CAGR by 2023, Owing to Increasing Demand From the Healthcare Sector: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Heart Lung Machine Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.13% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Heart lung machine is also termed as cardiopulmonary bypass machine, perfusion pump, or pump-oxygenator used for oxygenating and pumping blood. Heart lung machine is a vital device that makes it possible for organs to function outside of the body and makes easy for surgeons to perform open-heart surgeries. It is exclusively used during cardiopulmonary bypass and cardiothoracic surgery. It plays an important role during organ transplant, open-heart surgery, and the artificial heart.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of heart lung machine market are growing demand from the healthcare sector, the portability helps the doctors to provide extracorporeal circulation to patients, and these devices may be operated using a rechargeable battery. However, high-cost of the machine may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Heart lung machine market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region.

Double roller pump and single roller pump heart lung machine are the types that could be explored in the forecast period. Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment, Cardiac Surgery, Lung Transplant Operation, and other applications could be explored in heart lung machine in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on end users like ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Heart Lung Machine Market" Report 2023.

Heart lung machine market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of heart lung machine and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be an increasing number of surgical procedures in the United States. The United States is a major consumer of heart lung machine in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of heart lung machine market are Terumo Medical, LivaNova, Medtronic, MAQUET, Braile Biomedica, Medizintechnik, Elite Life Care, and Hemovent. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Global heart lung machine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% by 2023.The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The Global Market for heart lung machine to 2023 offers detailed coverage of heart lung machine industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading heart lung machine producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the heart lung machine.

Access 114 page research report with TOC on "Global Heart Lung Machine Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-heart-lung-machine-market-outlook-2018-2023

Market Segmentation:

Report contents include

Analysis of the heart lung machine market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on heart lung machine including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key Regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

LivaNova PLC



Getinge AB



Medtronic plc



Terumo Corporation



Braile Biomedica



Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.