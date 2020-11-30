Heart of Hospice Delivers Care Earlier in the Care Continuum with launch of New Parent Brand, Care at Heart

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart of Hospice announces launch of new parent brand, Care at Heart. The brand launch comes with the expansion of new service lines to deliver care earlier in the care continuum.

Care at Heart will house not only Heart of Hospice and Kids at Heart—Heart of Hospice's Pediatric Care program—but also Palliative Care at Heart and Supportive Care at Heart, Heart of Hospice's newer sister companies.

Carla Davis, Chief Executive Officer, shares: "Expanding our service helps us fulfill our vision of transforming the end-of-life care continuum in the communities we serve. While our hospice program continues to grow and provide quality care to eligible patients, we want to ensure everyone facing an advanced illness has access to the care they need and deserve earlier in their disease progression. Care at Heart will help us serve patients during the last phase of life, rather than just the last few months."

Palliative Care at Heart is currently offered in select markets with anticipated expansion throughout 2021. The Palliative Care at Heart model is built to meet the unique needs of the community. Supportive Care at Heart will be available in all markets participating in the Primary Care First demonstration model put forth by CMS. Supportive Care at Heart seeks to serve the seriously ill population through symptom management with an interdisciplinary care team wherever they call team. The dedicated care team will reconnect patients with community based primary care, or transition to hospice services, ensuring they are supported the entire way.

Davis adds: "We are creating a functioning, holistic healthcare continuum that guides patients and their loved ones along their care journey, starting with their initial diagnosis of an advanced chronic illness. I humbled by the opportunity to expand our care upstream and realize our vision by caring to patients and their loved ones in the last phase of their life, rather than the last few months."

To learn more about the Care at Heart family, please visit: www.careatheart.com.

About Care at Heart

Care at Heart is based in Charleston, South Carolina and is the parent company for Heart of Hospice, Palliative Care at Heart, Kids at Heart, and Supportive Care at Heart. Our vision is to transform the end-of-life care continuum in the communities we serve. We currently provide hospice, palliative, and supportive care to patients and their loved ones across the Southeast.

