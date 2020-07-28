Heart of Texas Eye Institute Gives Back Over $200,000 in Lasik Services to Healthcare Workers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Global Vision Correction Month and to support frontline healthcare workers, Heart of Texas Eye Institute offered FREE LASIK surgeries and laser vision correction services to healthcare workers in Austin metropolitan and nearby areas.

More than a dozen applicants have been approved to receive these free procedures so far in July.

"We have had an amazing turnout from our community healthcare workers. Over 50 people have requested consultations. At this rate, we will be able to give back over $200,000 to our healthcare community," says Dr. Lisa McIntire of Heart of Texas Eye Institute.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought vision to the forefront," Dr. McIntire continued.

"Glasses have become even more burdensome than usual as they can fog up when wearing a protective face covering or mask. Additionally, the virus brings on new risks with contact lenses since COVID-19 can cause conjunctivitis (pink eye). Finally, both glasses and contact lenses make it difficult to keep hands away from the face, which is the most important and impactful activity when it comes to preventing virus spread. Vision correction makes glasses and contact lenses unnecessary, thus rendering each of these additional risks obsolete."

Heart of Texas Eye Institute itself has not been immune to the damaging effects of COVID. As a small business, they have experienced significant revenue losses due to the slowing of elective surgeries. Nonetheless, they understand the need to give back and proudly stand with healthcare workers and medical professionals around the country in offering this free service to help mitigate COVID-19 contraction and spread however they can.

Global Vision Correction Month launched in 2019 in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the FDA approvals for LASIK. Last year, Refractive Surgery Alliance surgeons from 13 countries participated, operating on over 500 eye professionals. This year, Heart of Texas Eye Institute is one of 48 surgeons from 14 countries participating in Global Vision Correction Month.

Heart of Texas Eye Institute is a premier cataract and all-laser LASIK vision correction practice in Dripping Springs, Texas. The team is led by doctors Lara Dudek and Lisa McIntire, and is widely regarded as one of the premium ophthalmology practices in Texas.

