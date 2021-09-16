Heart to Heart Hospice Receives Medalogix Muse Trailblazer Award for Adopting Machine Learning Technology

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medalogix (www.medalogix.com), a premiere health-tech company using machine learning to advance patient care within home health, palliative, and hospice care settings, has partnered with Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) to announce Heart to Heart Hospice as the winner of the Medalogix Muse Trailblazer Award. The award is presented annually to organizations that leverage Medalogix Muse technology to achieve the highest quality of patient care.

Chief Information Officer, Russ Abercrombie of Heart to Heart, noted the importance of the Medalogix Muse product to their team. "Muse allows Heart to Heart clinicians to make the most of the vast amount of accumulated data stored in the HCHB EMR software. Muse gathers, analyzes, and presents the data in a concise intuitive format that empowers the team to provide the high-quality care that Heart to Heart Hospice in known for," said Abercrombie.

The Medalogix team reviewed all customers that currently use its Medalogix Muse product. The selection committee reviewed each customer's level of product adoption, user feedback and contribution to the evolution of the product, and the number of patients impacted by the product relative to the customer's census. Heart to Heart was noted as being an exceptional candidate for the award, as they provide quality care for their patients enhanced by the power of Medalogix's machine-learning technology, and they have contributed multiple ideas to Medalogix to improve the user experience of the product.

Heart to Heart leverages Medalogix Muse which is integrated with Heart to Heart's EMR, HCHB (www.hchb.com). The product identifies which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7 to 10 days by analyzing more than 800 assessment points from numerous visits from the system. "The solution offered by HCHB and Medalogix continues to drive value to the industry," said Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer at HCHB. "The partnership between Medalogix and Heart to Heart is encouraging to see and patients remain the true benefactors of the relationship.''

Medalogix Muse is currently being leveraged to monitor the status of more than 60,000 hospice patients each day. "Muse is an incredibly powerful product and does an amazing job identifying patients on hospice who are about to transition," said President and CEO of Medalogix, Elliott Wood. "What is most important, however, is the successful adoption of these products by clinicians, who create true impact for patients and their families at the end of life. We are proud to partner with Heart to Heart, and excited to see the difference they are making in the lives of their patients by delivering exceptional care at the right time."

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Established in 2003, Heart to Heart Hospice was established in Plano, TX. They provide compassionate, patient-centered approach to medical care and supportive services for patients at the end-of-life, as well as for family members. Heart to Heart partners with medical professionals, physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living communities and insurers to deliver the care that patients and families deserve. For more information, visit https://hearttohearthospice.com/

About Homecare Homebase

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health network. For more information visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About Medalogix

Founded in 2012 Medalogix is a one-of -a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company's five machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

