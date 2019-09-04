Heart Valve Voice US Names New Executive Director

"Throughout the interview process, John impressed us with his passion for patient advocacy, strategic vision and execution focus," said Donnette Smith, Chair of the Board of Directors and member of the search committee . "He is the right leader at the right time to drive the continued growth and influence of Heart Valve Voice US."

John joins Heart Valve Voice US with an extensive background in patient advocacy, alliance development and public affairs. Most recently he headed his own health communications and advocacy consultancy, Intersect Strategies, LLC. Previously, he served in senior management positions with the Association of Clinical Research Organizations where he led policy development, communications, and government relations. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Duquesne University and an M.A. in Communication from American University.

"Patients will be at the center of all of our actions and our top priority will be to work to expand access to timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment for heart valve patients," said newly named Executive Director John Lewis. "At the same time, we will build relationships with clinicians, researchers, allied organizations and industry partners to develop programs and advance policies that benefit heart valve patients."

About:

Heart Valve Voice US, a patient advocacy, nonprofit organization, provides patients with a united voice to improve health for people living with heart valve disease by advocating for early detection, meaningful support, and timely access to appropriate treatment for all people affected by heart valve disease. Heart Valve Voice US works with people living with heart valve disease, clinicians and other experts, and other patient service and advocacy organizations to identify barriers to improving health for people living with valve disease and advocates for change to enhance health.

