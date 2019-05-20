HeartCare Imaging is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2019 for the 3rd year in a row!

CHICAGO, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartCare Imaging (HCI) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Established in 1998, HCI has become an industry leader in providing medical imaging solutions throughout the United States. HCI has worked closely with our client-partners to provide solutions that benefit patients, physicians and hospitals. We have demonstrated our commitment to quality for over two decades by implementing state of the art technology, providing well trained and motivated technologists and nurses, and by pioneering efforts in lab accreditations.

Robert J. Stilley, President and CEO of HeartCare Imaging stated, "Everything we do at HeartCare is focused on quality and that starts with only having the highest quality team members. HCI strives to provide the best compensation and benefits for our team. But, while compensation and benefits are important, what we feel makes us unique is the respect we have for our team. We appreciate every team member's point of view and encourage their input and growth which has resulted in HCI continually being on the leading edge of our industry. On behalf of everyone at HCI, we're honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare again this year."

"Despite the political headwinds that the industry faces, healthcare organizations continue to be dominant economic engines in their communities," commented Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "Organizations recognized on this year's list have also weathered mergers and reorganizations and have come out stronger. As evidenced every month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment numbers, the industry shows little sign of slowing down when it comes to creating jobs. And that puts pressure on employers to create not only robust compensation and benefit packages, but to create a sense of loyalty in competitive labor market. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for going above and beyond to create fulfilling environments for the nation's professional caregivers."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. HeartCare Imaging will be honored at the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Renaissance Dallas.

For more about HeartCare Imaging, visit www.heartcareimaging.com.

