Heartland Dental Holds 2018 Winter Conference

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the country, held its annual Winter Conference in Orlando, Florida on December 7th and 8th. This event brings Heartland Dental supported dentists from around the country together to celebrate the year's achievements and learn from renowned clinical leadership and business speakers.

"Our Winter Conference advances every year, both with the amount of attendees we have and the number of great speakers we're able to include. This year was no different," said Patrick Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Heartland Dental. "It's always an honor and pleasure to host such an event for supported doctors. They are the reason Heartland Dental exists."

The 2018 Winter Conference featured several prominent keynote speakers, including best-selling author and "strengths revolutionist," Marcus Buckingham, innovative improv group, Second City Works, and "endo extraordinaire," Dr. Diwakar Kinra. A variety of mini-session speakers were also featured, including Heartland Dental supported dentists and leaders. This event was an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with fellow Heartland Dental supported dentists and team members. The Winter Conference recap video can be viewed here.

"This event is a great example of Heartland Dental's collaborative environment. Hundreds of supported dentists came together to share ideas and encouragement, who all work together for the same cause," explained Dr. Rick Workman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Heartland Dental. "They all came together to learn from each other and the fantastic lineup of speakers we had, and simply to celebrate all the great things they achieved this year."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD with two dental offices in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 11,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,400 supported dentists in approximately 900 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

