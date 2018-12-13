Heartland Dental Reaches 900th Supported Office Milestone

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the country, recently crossed its 900th supported office milestone.

"Starting out with a handful of supported offices in a few states to now supporting 900 offices across the country, it's been amazing to see how our company has grown in just a few decades," said Patrick Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Heartland Dental. "This is only the beginning. We will continue to make strides in our mission of becoming THE leader in dentistry, and look forward to celebrating many more of these milestones in the future."

Heartland Dental reached this milestone this year by continually supporting the opening of brand new "De Novo" offices and affiliating with existing dental offices throughout the country. Specifically, in 2018, the company increased its footprint to 37 states.

"Supported offices become part of a network of over 1,400 dental professionals who share ideas, encouragement and camaraderie," said Dr. Rick Workman, Founder and Executive Chairman at Heartland Dental. "This 900th office milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of these supported doctors and team members. We wouldn't be at this level of success without their efforts."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD with two dental offices in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 11,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,400 supported dentists in approximately 900 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

