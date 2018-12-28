Heartland Dental Supported Team Members Participate in ScanMania

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2018 Winter Conference held on December 7th and 8th, Heartland Dental held its first-annual ScanMania event. During ScanMania, the top five qualifying team members in the company competed head to head to see who could complete the fastest dental scan on their supported doctor using the iTero Element® scanner. Over the past few months, these top qualifying team members were identified using scan time data.

"We showcased scanners through ScanMania to communicate our commitment to achieving the skills necessary to be clinically successful. In the end, scanning speed is only the foundation upon which clinical effectiveness or results rest. This technology is about patient care and how we can support dentists as they help patients achieve the best dental health possible. We've achieved great things this year with helping supported dentists understand the value and benefits intraoral scanners can bring to their offices, and will work to continue that in 2019," said Dr. Robert Mongrain, Director of Clinical Advocacy - Scanners at Heartland Dental.

ScanMania was held in conjunction with Heartland Dental's goal of helping supported offices across the country implement iTero Element scanners. With the help of Align Technology, more than 900 scanners have been rolled out to supported offices year to date. In conjunction with that, Heartland Dental now supports the largest network of Invisalign® providers, who have completed over 50,000 cases of Invisalign this year.

The ScanMania recap video can be found here.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD with two dental offices in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 11,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,400 supported dentists in over 900 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training. For more information, visit www.Heartland.com. Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Adam Lueken, Corporate Communications

(217) 540-5664 or alueken@heartland.com

SOURCE Heartland Dental

Related Links

https://heartland.com/

