Heartland Food Products Group, Owner of Splenda Brand Sweeteners, Announces Plans to Invest in US Stevia Farming and Production Facility

INDIANAPOLIS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Food Products Group, the makers of Splenda® Brand Sweeteners, formally announces plans for partnerships to grow high-quality Splenda® Stevia plants 100% in the USA. The brand is actively seeking farmers to embrace this high-value crop and intends to be in production by June 2021.

Today, as American farmers face numerous challenges, the introduction of a new crop is a viable and exciting option. As a high-value crop, acre for acre, stevia plants could yield significantly more value than current options. Stevia could grow particularly well in the South and Southeast regions.

"We are passionate about bringing the best products to market, and for us that includes sourcing directly from US farmers. We're putting out this call for interested farmers because we know this is good for farmers and good for our loyal Splenda® Stevia users," said Ted Gelov, Chairman & CEO of Heartland.

The Splenda® Stevia produced by these plants will be the highest grade and focus on the sweetest glycosides. The initiative builds on a decade of research to identify and cultivate the best stevia plants for producing the cleanest-tasting zero-calorie sweetness. The company has pioneered a mobile extraction process allowing farmers to extract the sugar-like stevia glycosides from the stevia leaf right at the farm.

"Stevia has the potential to be an important US agricultural crop," continued Gelov. "We are in the process of developing partnerships with farmers interested in growing stevia and value its importance in the fight against obesity and diabetes by providing an all-natural zero-calorie alternative to sugar for consumers."

Farmers interested in learning more should contact: [email protected]

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com. The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the SPLENDA® Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA.

