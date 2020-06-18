Heartland Forward expands "do" mission with new investments in programming

BENTONVILLE, Ark., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Heartland Forward announced additional investments in its programming efforts, including the creation of a chief program officer role, underscoring the "do" in its mission as a "think and do" tank. With its increased on-the-ground efforts, Heartland Forward will focus on turning its research into action, creating new partnerships, leading on policy solutions and serving as a resource for Heartland communities.

"While analytical research is a cornerstone of our work at Heartland Forward, we can't let our impact stop there," said CEO and President Ross DeVol. "Taking our research a step further and converting it into actionable policies will foster growth in a real way for the region."

Angie Cooper will lead Heartland Forward's programming as its chief program officer. Cooper assumes this role in addition to her role of executive director of Heartland Summit, the flagship event of Heartland Forward designed to change the narrative about the middle of the country and kick-start economic growth. Her leadership will play an integral role in bringing the spirit of the Summit to the everyday work of Heartland Forward—engaging leaders, policymakers, investors, education institutions and the broader Heartland network.

Heartland Forward aims to transfer applied research into policy actions at the state, regional and local levels. Cooper will develop relationships with practitioners and public policy officials by communicating best practices and facilitating implementation. Heartland Forward's program advocacy and public policy activities will align with the organization's research focus areas: 1) Regional Competitiveness, 2) Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 3) Human Capital and 4) Health Risks and Disparity.

"The mission to help strengthen the heart of America is more important now than ever before," said Cooper. "I am excited to build on the important work of Heartland Summit by helping lead Heartland Forward's efforts to drive positive policy solutions, spark frank conversations about the challenges the region is facing and form networks to sustain economic growth across the region . . . a region I call home."

Heartland Forward will begin implementing its newly robust programming efforts in the coming months. It will engage with select Heartland cities and communities to bring its original research to life through policy solutions for inclusive and sustainable growth.

About Heartland Forward

Heartland Forward's mission is to improve economic performance in the center of the United States by advocating for fact-based solutions to foster job creation, knowledge-based and inclusive growth, and improved health outcomes. We conduct independent, data-driven research to facilitate action-oriented discussion and impactful policy recommendations.

