Heartland Forward Receives Rebuilding Better Grant to Support Entrepreneurship in the Heartland

Grant from Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation will help Heartland Forward spur entrepreneurship in mid-sized cities across the heartland

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Heartland Forward, a non-partisan think and do tank dedicated to improving economic performance in the middle of the country, announced they have received a Rebuilding Better grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. The grant will support Heartland Forward's efforts to spur entrepreneurship in the heartland by developing resources for mid-sized city mayors and community leaders to understand how they can reduce barriers and support start-up entrepreneurs in their hometowns.

"Entrepreneurship is critical to building our economies, and local leaders across the heartland are eager to identify ways to help support those with innovative ideas in their communities," said Katie Milligan, Program Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Heartland Forward. "Heartland Forward is honored to be a recipient of the Rebuilding Better Grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, and appreciate them recognizing the importance of our mission. We look forward to expanding our efforts to spur entrepreneurship and build thriving communities across the heartland."