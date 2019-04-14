HeartLegacy® Showcasing SalesMail™ at the Argentum 2019 Senior Living Executive Conference

DAPHNE, Ala., April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy, LLC, a senior care technology company, will be showcasing its recently-released SalesMail solution at the Argentum 2019 Senior Living Executive Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

HeartLegacy will be in booth 660, offering short SalesMail demos to attendees. Exhibit days at the conference are April 16 and 17.

SalesMail lets users send personalized and branded video messages to prospective residents, adult children, and decision makers. With SalesMail, sales teams can improve follow-up strategies, daily outreach, and prospecting efforts. Benefits include:

Maintaining a personal connection with prospects

Standing out from competitors during the sales process

Improving open rates, clickthroughs, and conversions

Shortening sales cycles

"We're looking forward to seeing our customers and making new relationships in San Antonio. SalesMail has proven to be popular and effective, and we can't wait to showcase it alongside our full solution," says Walt Armentrout, HeartLegacy CEO and Founder.

Sales leaders can send SalesMail messages via email, text message, and a host of other messaging apps. For personalization, each SalesMail message integrates the user's branding, logo, and contact information.

Messages sent via email display animated gifs to improve clickthrough rates; SalesMail messages sent via text display message previews so recipients recognize the sender.

Available through the RemyGo™ app, SalesMail is the most recent addition to HeartLegacy's family of apps for senior living communities, memory care residences, and home care agencies. HeartLegacy's customers leverage video for a wide variety of needs including sales and marketing, recruitment, family communications, and legacy preservation.

Argentum conference attendees are also encouraged to stop by the HeartLegacy booth to enter a drawing for a free LiT® Cooler.

Learn more about SalesMail at heartlegacy.com/salesmail.

About HeartLegacy

HeartLegacy helps senior care organizations generate leads, secure new move-ins and clients, and build their referral bases through a family of video-based apps. Located in Daphne, Alabama, HeartLegacy currently serves senior living communities, memory care residences, and home care agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more at heartlegacy.com.

Contact

Reid Gilbert

Marketing Director

HeartLegacy, LLC

reidg@heartlegacy.com

heartlegacy.com

SOURCE HeartLegacy

Related Links

http://www.heartlegacy.com

