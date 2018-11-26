HeartVista announces the first AI-driven, One Click ™ Autonomous MRI Solution to Enable Faster and More Efficient Scans that Benefit Patients, Technicians, and Radiologists

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartVista, a pioneer in AI-driven autonomous MRI solutions, announced today its AI-driven, One-Click Autonomous MRI acquisition software for cardiac exams. Integrated with existing MRI scanners, the software uses Artificial Intelligence to guide image acquisition.

With a single click, MRI technologists can perform a cardiac ischemia exam in less than 15 minutes using HeartVista's AI-driven software, compared to the traditional 90-minute session.

HeartVista's software automatically prescribes the standard cardiac views in as little as 10 seconds while the patient breathes freely. A unique artifact detection algorithm is incorporated in HeartVista's autonomous protocol to detect when the image quality is below the acceptable range, prompting the operator to reacquire the questioned images if desired. An accelerated non-Cartesian 4D flow sequence is acquired in minutes, leaving enough time for the necessary calibrations prior to the myocardial delayed-enhancement acquisition. The smart in-line cardiac analysis package provides preliminary measurements of left ventricular function.

"We are thrilled to introduce the first autonomous MRI solution that incorporates years of innovation and collaboration with world-class clinicians, technologists and researchers across major institutions", said William Overall, Founder and CTO of HeartVista. "Magnetic Resonance Imaging offers one of the richest diagnostic imaging techniques today and our mission is to enable fast, efficient and simple MRI exams so patients, providers, and radiologists can all benefit."

With HeartVista's AI-driven solution, barriers for wider adoption of cardiac MRI exams may be lowered. Patients may benefit from fewer breath holds and reduced discomfort, while increasing access to imaging for patients with arrhythmia, intolerance to long exams, and other health constraints. Technologists benefit from the reduced complexity of exams, while clinicians can remotely monitor and guide the exams in real time and review scans acquired with consistency and confidence.

"We are excited to be one of the early adopters of HeartVista's groundbreaking autonomous MRI solution." said Graham Wright, PhD, Director of the Schulich Heart Research Program at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto. "The HeartVista Autonomous MRI solution will allow us to accelerate our design and development of streamlined cardiac MRI exams and innovative minimally invasive cardiovascular therapies."

HeartVista is introducing One Click Autonomous MRI at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, November 25 to November 30, 2018, North Hall Machine Learning Showcase, Booth #7971. HeartVista is also presenting with its partners SIEMENS and NVIDIA at booths #7367U and #6568 respectively, at North Hall Machine Learning Showcase.

About HeartVista Inc.

HeartVista, a pioneer in AI-driven autonomous MRI solutions. HeartVista's goal is to significantly increase the efficiency and reliability of medical imaging for all healthcare stakeholders through artificial intelligence. Its innovative MRI technology originated in Stanford University's Magnetic Resonance Systems Research Laboratory (MRSRL). The company is funded by Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and by Khosla Ventures.

