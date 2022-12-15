HearUSA to Carry Sony's Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids, Accelerating Its Commitment to Bring the "Sound of the New Age" to Millions of New Clients

The leading hearing care retailer will offer Sony's Over-the-Counter hearing aids in centers nationwide, expanding its Simply Excellent Hearing Care commitment to meet the complete range of client hearing health needs.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the Food and Drug Administration's recent approval of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, today HearUSA announced that it will offer Sony's new over-the-counter hearing aids. The first two models – the Sony CRE-C10 and Sony CRE-E10 – will be available for clients to purchase early next year in all HearUSA centers and online.

According to HearUSA President James Gilchrist, OTC hearing aids have the potential to increase the number of people who address their hearing loss by improving the overall awareness of the importance of hearing health; providing affordable access to hearing solutions for those with mild to moderate hearing loss; and empowering Americans to start their hearing health journey sooner.

Further, as a strong consumer brand, Sony will help shatter the stigma associated with hearing loss and guide more people towards better hearing health.

"Sony's OTC hearing aids, built on their world-renowned leadership and experience in audio technology, will accelerate HearUSA's new brand vision to bring the 'Sound of the New Age' to millions of new clients nationwide," stated Gilchrist. "Sixty-five percent of the people in the United States with hearing loss do not wear hearing aids.[1] OTC hearing aids will help raise awareness about hearing health and engage more clients with an effective solution to start on the journey to better hearing health sooner – one to be guided by our hearing care professionals."

The new Sony models – the CRE-C10 and the CRE-E10 – blend comfort and technology to reconnect consumers with mild to moderate hearing loss to what matters most[2].

HearUSA has developed a guided process to help clients discover whether they are a good candidate for OTC hearing aids based on their type and severity of hearing loss. HearUSA will educate clients on the importance of a comprehensive hearing aid evaluation and the role of hearing care professionals in diagnosing and improving their overall hearing health and wellness. Service packages will be available for OTC candidates that want the support of a hearing care professional on their hearing health journey.

Sony's new OTC hearing aids will be available for purchase in early 2023 at HearUSA hearing centers nationally and online at the HearUSA website, where consumers will also be guided through a hearing screening and questionnaire to determine if OTC hearing aids are right for them.

"The addition of Sony's OTC hearing aids to our already industry-leading portfolio of prescription solutions is as significant for our hearing care professionals as it is for our clients," stated HearUSA's Senior Director, Professional Development Sheneekra Adams, AuD. "The first step in a client's hearing health journey should always begin with professional consultation. Now, thanks to this collaboration, our HCPs nationwide are equipped with a complete portfolio of the world's best hearing aid solutions for all clients, across all levels of hearing loss and budget."

The availability of the Sony models through HearUSA comes on the heels of the company's launch of a bold new brand and brand vision – Sound of the New Age – dedicated to transforming the way hearing care is delivered in the United States.

For more information on HearUSA, visit www.hearusa.com. For the press kit, click here.

About HearUSA

HearUSA is a global leader in hearing health. With our extensive network coverage, advanced online services, and pioneering technology, we are on a mission to make hearing care simpler and more accessible than ever before, setting a new standard in modern hearing care. Drawing on the expertise and hearing care services of over 360 owned hearing centers and more than 4,000 network hearing care professionals, we are helping more people take charge of their hearing health, making wonderful sound part of their everyday life. Find out more about us at HearUSA.com.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news. for more information.

